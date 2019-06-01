Joel S. Feher

Joel S. Feher, age 76 of Waterbury, a retired member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 478, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit at St. Mary's Hospital.

Joel was born on January 18, 1943 in Bridgeport, son of the late Joseph S. Feher and the late Ida (Mazalin) Benson. He was raised in Fairfield and graduated from Andrew Warde High School, Class of 1961. Joel worked for the town of Fairfield before moving to Waterbury and working as a Heavy Duty Master Mechanic for several construction companies throughout Connecticut until his retirement.

Joel is survived by his beloved wife of fifty years, Joanne T. (Russo) Feher, and his two daughters, Dawn Feher of Brooklyn, NY and Tara Feher of Waterbury. He will also be missed by his brother in-law, sisters in-law, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and longtime close friends.

In his youth, Joel enjoyed fishing and boating on Long Island Sound. He loved fixing cars and had a gift for being able to fix anything needing repair around his house, his yard, and his pool. He loved watching classic Western movies, episodes of Bonanza, and was an avid New York Yankees fan.

The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit at St. Mary's Hospital for all the care and comfort they provided to Joel and his wife and daughters during his brief illness.

Funeral services and burial are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours and the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions, in Joel's name, may be made to Yale New Haven Hospital, the Closer to Free Fund for Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven Hospital, Office of Development, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-9979.