Joel Zabin
Joel Zabin, age 86 of Bridgeport and formerly of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport. Mr. Zabin was born in New York, NY, the son of the late Paul and Frances Zabin. Joel had a long career as a haberdasher with Paul Zabin's, The Campus Shop, and Joel Zabin's Formals in Westport, and Macy's, Brooks Brothers, and many other Fairfield County clothing stores. Joel is survived by his devoted sons, Joshua Zabin and his wife Valerie of Monroe, Jonathan Zabin and his wife Tracy of Hamden, and by his adored grandchildren, Karlie, Seth and Eli. Joel was predeceased by his beloved wife Elsbeth Zabin and dear sister Ruth Zabin Levine. Services will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road in Fairfield, with interment following at B'nai Israel Cemetery in Monroe. The family will receive visitors at the Zabin residences on Monday in Monroe and on Tuesday in Hamden from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Senior Services, www.jseniors.org. For more information or to share and online condolence, please visit www.greensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 15, 2020