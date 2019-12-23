|
John A. Donofrio
John A. Donofrio, age 64 of Trumbull, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Born on March 16, 1955 in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Anthony M. and Mary Caruso Donofrio. John owned and operated Jade Salon in Stratford for 35 years and was a platform artist in the hairdressing industry. During the summers, John enjoyed his time sailing and riding his motorcycle. In the winter months, he loved to be snowboarding in Vermont with his family. John was capable of doing anything and was a man of many talents. He was truly an amazing father, brother and friend and would always be someone you could count on. John is survived by his children, Anthony Donofrio and his wife Jenna of Trumbull, Elizabeth Donofrio and her fiancé Christian Cortes of Milford, his sister, Elizabeth Riccio and her husband Dan of Trumbull, and a brother Daniel Donofrio of Shelton, his grandson, Anthony Jr., and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. directly in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull. Interment will immediately follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may greet the family on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.abriola.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 26, 2019