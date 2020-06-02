John A. Hechavarria
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. Hechavarria
John Anthony Hechavarria, 46, of Savannah, Georgia, died Sunday afternoon, May 31, 2020, at his home with his family at his side.
Born in Stratford, Connecticut, he was a son of John Hechavarria and Patricia Eileen Cullen Hechavarria. John was of the Christian faith. He served in the Georgia National Guard. John graduated from Fairfield Country Day School in Fairfield, Connecticut and Loomis Chaffee in Windsor, Connecticut. He attended Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). John was a former realtor who also enjoyed cooking.
Survivors include his parents; his sister, Colleen Jackewicz and her husband, Paul; his niece, Kaylin Jackewicz; his nephew, Sean Jackewicz; his aunts, Shirley Campbell, Norma Cullen, Dania Rodriguez and Denia Velez and her husband, Pablo; his uncles, Renaldo Hechavarria and his wife, Gabi, Tony Hechavarria and his wife, Sandy, and Miguel Hechavarria and his wife, Maria, and his cousins.
The funeral service will be held at 10 o'clock Thursday morning, June 4, 2020, at the graveside, Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Pastor C. Michael Chastain.
Remembrances: Reformation Bible Church - 53 Crestwood Drive, Savannah, Georgia 31405.
Please share your thoughts about John and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Gamble Funeral Service of Savannah, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved