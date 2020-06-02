John A. Hechavarria
John Anthony Hechavarria, 46, of Savannah, Georgia, died Sunday afternoon, May 31, 2020, at his home with his family at his side.
Born in Stratford, Connecticut, he was a son of John Hechavarria and Patricia Eileen Cullen Hechavarria. John was of the Christian faith. He served in the Georgia National Guard. John graduated from Fairfield Country Day School in Fairfield, Connecticut and Loomis Chaffee in Windsor, Connecticut. He attended Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). John was a former realtor who also enjoyed cooking.
Survivors include his parents; his sister, Colleen Jackewicz and her husband, Paul; his niece, Kaylin Jackewicz; his nephew, Sean Jackewicz; his aunts, Shirley Campbell, Norma Cullen, Dania Rodriguez and Denia Velez and her husband, Pablo; his uncles, Renaldo Hechavarria and his wife, Gabi, Tony Hechavarria and his wife, Sandy, and Miguel Hechavarria and his wife, Maria, and his cousins.
The funeral service will be held at 10 o'clock Thursday morning, June 4, 2020, at the graveside, Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Pastor C. Michael Chastain.
Remembrances: Reformation Bible Church - 53 Crestwood Drive, Savannah, Georgia 31405.
Please share your thoughts about John and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Gamble Funeral Service of Savannah, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 2, 2020.