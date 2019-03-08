John A. Rossi, Jr.

John A. Rossi Jr., aged 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband to Joann Romanello Rossi for 54 years. Jack was born to John A. Rossi Sr. and Florence Zyara, in Stamford on June 3, 1937. After serving honorably in the U.S. Navy, he married and settled in Fairfield where he raised his family. He worked for Pitney Bowes in Stamford for over 40 years, earning many awards for perfect attendance and efficiency. Jack was most loved by his family and friends for his infectious smile and wonderful sense of humor. He was someone you could always count on when you needed him, no questions asked. Affectionately called "Bam Bam" by his 6 grandchildren, he was the perfect grandfather. He read books, took naps, and best of all, slipped them a couple of dollars for their piggy bank every time they parted. He was one of the best crew members you could have on a fishing boat. He always brought the ice, the sandwiches, and the shots. His sons and friends will always remember Jack's supervisory skills and advice when undertaking any project. We are forever going to miss greeting him with a hearty "Jackie!" or "Hey Pops!" Jack was easygoing, fun, and loved by everyone who knew him. His passing leaves a huge hole in our family's hearts. He is survived by his wife, Joann, and three sons Sean (Michelle) and Dennis (Melissa) of Milford and Michael (Cassie) of Erie, Colorado. In addition, he leaves behind 6 grandchildren of whom he took immense pride: Sam, Sydney. Benjamin, Josh, Chloe, and Penelope.

Friends are invited to share memories and celebrate his life at East End Yacht Club, Bridgeport, CT at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 9. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary