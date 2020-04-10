|
|
John A. Velleco
John A Velleco, 83, of Milford died on April 6, 2020. He grew up and lived most of his life in Shelton. He was the son of the late Peter and Josephine Velleco. He graduated from Shelton High School and University of Colorado. John served 6 years in the Army National Guard. He was an accountant for over 25 years at Armstrong Rubber/Pirelli tires. The beloved husband of the late Carol Velleco for 54 years, he lovingly took care of her when she was sick the last 2 years of her life. He was the loving father of Jolynn Williams and Donna LaSella and her husband, Patrick. His pride and joy were his 5 grandchildren, Ryan, Bethany, Haley, Taylor and Justin whom he loved spending time with. John also leaves behind his brother Peter Velleco (Joyce), sisters Jeanine Dawes (Tom) and Patricia Harris (Joe). John and Carol spent winters in Sedona, AZ for many years and loved the beauty of the Southwest. John loved sports of any kind. He played football in high school and coached Shelton youth basketball, softball and flag football. He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and was their biggest fan. He had been volunteering at TEAM for the past 3 years helping clients with their taxes and was presented the 2018 Volunteer of the Year award. He also enjoyed playing chess and going to the Italian club at the Milford Senior Center. Services will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to T.E.A.M. in Derby, CT in his honor.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020