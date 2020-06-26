John A. Angelucci, Sr.

John A. Angelucci Sr. passed away Monday, June 22 at the Jewish Senior Center. Born August 8, 1927, he was 92 years old. John is survived by his cherished wife, Jean and his children Debra, John, Jr., Dawn, Donna, David, Thomas, Paul, Doreen, and predeceased by his son, Mark. Along with 23 grandkids, 15 great-grandkids, and two great-great-grandkids. John was a lifelong city resident, served in the Army, and was employed by the city of Bridgeport his entire career. Services will be private. The Angelucci Family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at the Jewish Center in Bridgeport.



