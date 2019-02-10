John Anthony Ieronimo, Jr.

John Anthony Ieronimo, Jr. age 68, beloved husband of Michelle A. Ieronimo of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Friday, February 1, 2019, at St. Vincent's Medical Center with his family by his side. Born in Waterbury on September 16, 1950, he was a son of June Pesce Ieronimo of Waterbury and the late John Anthony Ieronimo, Sr. Before his retirement, John was Controller for Executive Auto Group after being the Manager of Corporate Treasury at Mercedes Benz, USA for over 20 years. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Waterbury, where he was a baseball star, often in the newspaper for his outstanding pitching performances. He proceeded to receive a B.S. in Commerce from Niagara University. He passionately followed sports, enjoyed reading, especially history books, loved music, especially his son's songs, was amused by his pugs, and "dug" spaghetti westerns and Italian cold cuts. His greatest joy was playing with his grandchildren. He selflessly devoted his life to ensure his family was provided for and happy. In addition to his loving wife of 45 years, Michelle, survivors include two children, Rachel Candace Noia and her husband Timothy of Trumbull and Gregory John Ieronimo and his wife Danielle of Redondo Beach, CA, a sister, Maria Druan and her husband Thomas, a brother, Raymond Ieronimo and his wife, Lisa, two cherished grandchildren, Christopher Michael and Grace Rachel, and several nieces and nephews. Family would like to extend their greatest appreciation for the loving care he received at St. Vincent's Medical Center, including their Acute Rehabilitation Unit (10 East), and Gaylord Specialty Healthcare. All funeral services will be private, and there will be no calling hours, per John's wishes. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent's SWIM Across the Sound at give.stvincents.org or to Gaylord Specialty Healthcare at gaylord.org. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary