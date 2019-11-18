|
|
John B. Rooney
John Bernard Rooney, age 73 of Huntington, beloved husband of Dorothy (Doylak) Rooney died on November 17, 2019. John was born on March 21, 1946. His surviving family includes Dorothy, daughter Amy Conklin, sons Timothy and Sean, and grandchildren Abby, Molly, Ty and Emerson. John was predeceased by his parents, Julia and William Rooney and was the oldest of 7 children. He is also survived by sisters Julie Hennessy (Joseph), Jane Walsh (Seamus) and brothers William (Mary Ann), Kevin (Patricia), Edwin (Linda) and Lawrence (Tracy) and many cousins/nieces/nephews from the USA and Prince Edward Island - the home of John's father William. John deeply loved his spouse Dorothy, his 3 children and especially the loves of his life - his grandchildren.
He was a member of St. Lawrence Church and Our Lady of Peace Church. He graduated from Blessed Sacrament Grammar School (1960), Notre Dame High School (1964), SCSU (1968) and did his graduate work in Math/Economics at UCONN (1968/69). In high school, John played baseball and football and was a captain on the 1st ND State Championship Baseball Team. He was a member of the ND Athletic Hall of Fame. In college, he earned All Conference Honors as a line backer for SCSU. He held numerous executive positions at SNET/SBC/ATT (1969-2005) including positions in sales, marketing, finance, taxes, government relations, network operations and as the interface with the FCC/DPUC. He was past Vice President of Shelton Little League, past president of Civitan and St. Joseph HS Touchdown Club, SCSU Football Scholarship Committee member, past board member of New Haven County Chapter of American Diabetes Association and with Dorothy received the 1991 St. Joseph HS Award for "Outstanding Service to the St. Joseph Community". He also coached/managed Little League and Babe Ruth teams for many years.
John donated his time to the Thomas Merton Community Center and with his fellow St. Lawrence parishioners, prepared, cooked, and served meals to the Center's clients. He treasured his "role" as son, brother, spouse, father, grandfather, and uncle. He loved reading, wood working, swimming laps at the pool, building stone walls, working on his children's homes and spending time at his "other" family home on Prince Edward Island. With Dorothy, John loved to attend every grandchildren's activity including soccer, horse riding, baseball, basketball, plays, art shows, school concerts, and even Legos. John valued his faith/religion and believed that humor could serve as a great "value add". John proudly shared his Rooney Family Tree/Genealogy knowledge with his family on the long journey from Ireland (1847) to Canada to the USA.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10 am DIRECTLY at St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton. Interment in Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 3-8pm at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in John's memory to a . Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 19, 2019