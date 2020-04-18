|
|
John Bakalar
John Bakalar, age 95 of Fairfield passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at The Curtis Home in Meriden. He was the beloved husband of the late Nina E. Morrow Bakalar. Born in Stulany, Czechoslovakia, he traveled to the USA at the age of eight. John served in the US Army during World War II as an Army Ranger. He was wounded landing on the beach in Normandy on D-Day and then again in Bergstein, Germany. He was awarded a Purple Heart for his service in the military. He was a retired tool & die maker, employed by Lacey Manufacturing for over 30 years. John enjoyed golf, gardening, and caring for his birds in his spare time. Survivors include his loving sons, Jan M. Bakalar and wife Mary; David M. Bakalar and wife Joyce; son-in-law John Seaman; brother Paul Bakalar and wife Nancy; grandchildren Jason (Gina) and Nicole; Kari (Troels); Jennifer and Amanda; Daniel and Elizabeth; great grandchildren Axel, Ulrik and Mia. He was predeceased by his daughter Kim Seaman; brother Andrew; and sister Mary. Interment with Full Military Honors will be private at Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. Contributions can be made to the VA Hospital, 950 Campbell Avenue, West Haven, CT 06516. To send online condolences please visit www.redgatehennessy.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 19, 2020