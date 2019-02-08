John Adolph Balog

John Adolph Balog, age 99 of Monroe, entered into eternal life on February 5, 2019 at St. Vincent Medical Center with his loving family at his side. He was born on June 14, 1919 in Tire Hill, PA to the late Magdalene (Kajn) and Hieronymus Balog. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathleen Dailey Balog, and his second wife, Jane Arth Balog.

He is survived by his children, Mary K. Balog of Shelton, James B. Balog (Cristin) of Oakland, CA, Ann M. Destadio (Michael) of Lancaster, OH, Robert J. Balog (Robbie) of Grand Junction, CO, J. Paul Balog (Wallis) of Oakville, ON, Peter M. Balog (Annette) of Naugatuck, Michael Balog (Tess) of Westminster, CO, David L. Balog of Naugatuck, Madelyn C. Kennedy (Stephen) of Shelton, Mark F. Balog of Shelton, 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, and his sister Jane D. Balog of Tire Hill, PA, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandson Peter J. Balog, and his siblings: Michael Balog, Victor Balog, Jenny Balog Drager, Rose Balog Skurner, Mary A. Balog, Ann Balog and Barbara Balog.

He earned a BS from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and an MS in chemistry from Pennsylvania State University. He taught and did research in the field of textiles and detergency at Texas Women's University in Denton, Texas. After leaving academia, he worked for Cowles Chemical, Stauffer Chemical, Brent Chemical and UNX.

John served his country during WWII in the US Army Air Forces. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for "extraordinary achievement in aerial combat." Flying as a navigator on a B-24 Liberator, he guided his heavy bomber to targets requiring penetrations of Germany and German held territory. He was also awarded the Purple Heart.

He was an avid runner. Dad was a devout Catholic who attended daily Mass when his health permitted. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Dad is responsible for bringing at least one person back to the Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 12 noon at St. Jude Church in Monroe, CT. Interment with military honors will follow at St John Cemetery, Monroe, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Church, 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT 06468, or at 877-832-6997. Calling hours on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe CT.