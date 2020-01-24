|
John L. Banks, Jr.
John L. Banks, Jr. "Les", age 94, of Stratford, died January 22, 2020 at his home in Orange. He was born in 1925 to John and Lillian Banks in Norwalk, CT. John graduated from the CT State Trade School and was a United States Army Corps Veteran of World War II. After being honorably discharged, he attended UCONN where he earned his degree in mechanical engineering. In May 1950, he married the love of his life, Jean Louise Brodie. John worked for White Westinghouse in Pennsylvania until 1953 when he and Jean moved to Lordship, a section of Stratford, where they raised their four children. John worked at Avco Lycoming in Stratford until he retired in 1983, shortly after Jean's death. He was an enthusiastic member of the Housatonic Boat Club for many years after retirement. He continued to live in Lordship until a few years ago when he moved to a senior apartment complex in Orange. He will be greatly missed for his engaging manner and enthusiasm for the company of others, good conversation and sailing. He is preceded in death by his wife Jean, son Peter, and daughter Jennifer. He is survived by daughter Laurie Montminy and her husband Richard; son Christopher and daughter-in-law Lucy Banks and her husband Michael Rohrbaugh; three grandchildren, Alison Banks and her husband JohnRyan MacGregor, David Banks, and Matthew Montminy and great-grandaughter, Tegan MacGregor. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford, CT 06615. For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 25, 2020