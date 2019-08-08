|
John A. Batista
John A. Batista, age 90 of Manchester, New Hampshire, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Cambridge Manor, Fairfield with his loving family by his side. Born in Manchester on August 14, 1928 he was the son of the late Antonio and Adilia (Barros) Batista. He was a WWII Army Veteran. Survivors include his sister, Mary Dionne, his two nephews, Ken Dionne and wife Margie, Jeff Dionne and wife Judy, as well as his great nieces, nephews and several cousins. All services and interment will take place at a later date in Manchester, NH at the convenience of the family.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 9, 2019