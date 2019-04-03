Connecticut Post Obituaries
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 375-0798
John Bertig
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
John Bertig Obituary
John Joseph Bertig
John Joseph Bertig, age 94 of Naugatuck, formerly of Bridgeport and Milford, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury. Born in Scranton, PA on July 31, 1924, he was a son of George and Helen (Reilly) Bertig.
John proudly served in WWII with the United States Army. He was a Bronze Star recipient. He was a driver for Piels Beer Dist. and later retired from Bridgeport Hospital's maintenance department. John enjoyed fishing, golfing, and mostly being with his family. He was an active member of the American Legion and VFW of Naugatuck.
John was predeceased by his loving wife of sixty years, Eunice Corris Bertig, his grandson Matthew Peterson and 6 brothers and 4 sisters. He is survived by daughters Kathleen (John) Bertig-Karlson of Sandy Hook, Patricia (Scott) Dow of Clinton, and Lori (Tony) Peterson of Milford, as well as his 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may greet the family Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main St., Stratford. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Central Connecticut Coast YMCA Annual Campaign, 1240 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 3, 2019
