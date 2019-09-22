|
|
John J. Blaze Jr.
John J. Blaze Jr., age 69, of Trumbull, beloved husband of Jean Maxwell Blaze, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Born in Chicago, IL on May 23, 1950, he was a son of the late John J. Sr., and Betty McClune Blaze. John was a retired construction supervisor for the Trefz Corp., with 36 years of dedicated service. An avid Boston Red Sox fan, he was very active with Trumbull Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and was also a base guitar player. But above all things in life he was a dedicated husband and father. He always put the needs of his family first. The love he gave, and memories created will always live in their hearts. John will be deeply missed. In addition to his beloved wife of 40 years, Jean, survivors include two loving sons, John J. Blaze III of Bridgeport and Jeffrey Blaze of Trumbull, two brothers, Daniel Blaze and his wife Gina of Easton and Lee Blaze of Seymour, a sister, Rebeca Mitchell and her husband Brian of Shelton, brother-in-law, Hank Maxwell of Waterbury, as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Interment will follow in Nichols Village Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m.in the funeral home. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 23, 2019