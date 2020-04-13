|
John Budnovitch IV
John Budnovitch IV "Dubie," age 24, of Milford, died suddenly on Friday, April 10, 2020. John was born in Derby on February 28, 1996 to John Budnovitch III and the late Lori Rabino. He grew up in Milford and was a talented mechanic. John had a smile that could light up a room. He was always willing to help someone in need and he will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Survivors in addition to his father, include his grandmother, Barbara Budnovitch of Milford; step-sisters, Jessica and Kayla Rabino; several aunts and uncles including, Susan and Alan Jacques of Milford and Alice and Robert Thiel of Scranton, PA and many cousins including, Michael and Kaitlin Jacques. John was predeceased by his grandfather; John Budnovitch Jr. A private interment will occur and a Memorial Service will be celebrated at a later date. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 14, 2020