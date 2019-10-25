|
|
John "Jack" Bukoski, Jr.
John "Jack" Bukoski Jr., age 80, peacefully entered into rest in his home with his family by his side on Thursday, October 24, 2019. He is the beloved husband of Joan (Tuzik) Bukoski. Jack was born in Derby on March 9, 1939, son of the late John and Anne Bukoski, and lived in Shelton for over 50 years. Jack is the beloved father of Tim Bukoski and his wife Erin, David Bukoski and his wife Jodi, Lori Grewcock and her husband Charles, and Lisa VanVorren and her husband Jeff. He also leaves seven cherished grandchildren. Friends may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Wednesday, friends are invited to go directly to St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton, for his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., followed by full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shelton Animal Shelter, 11 Brewster Ln., Shelton, CT 06484. For the full obituary, please visit www.riverviewfh.com.
