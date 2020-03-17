|
John C. Welch
John C. Welch, "Jack", age 88, of Fairfield, passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 14, 2020. Jack was the loving son of the late William and Marguerite Welch, and predeceased by his brother Bob Welch. Jack grew up in Bridgeport and Fairfield and was a proud graduate of St. Augustine's grammar school, Fairfield Prep and Fairfield University. He retired from the Town of Greenwich where he served as the Employee Benefits Manager for over 20 years. He leaves behind his loving wife, Joan, of 63 years and five children, John and Linda Welch of Milford, Patty and Rick Mangiamele of Fairfield, Caroline and Mike Plumb of Shelton, Bill and Joan Welch of Bridgeport, and Tom and Trish Welch of Trumbull. He was a loving grandfather to Brian, Amanda, Erinn, Matt, Tim, Jack, Michael, Cait and "Champ", and was affectionately known as "Grandpa Jack" and "Pop Pop" to his grandchildren. Jack loved to read and was always willing to lend you one of his favorite books. He was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and his favorite player, "Stan the Man" Musial. He was a "handyman" around the house, never fearing a challenge, amassing a workshop of tools that rivaled the Home Depot. He loved to travel on vacation with his wife Joan and they enjoyed their days as "snowbirds" in Naples, FL for many years. Jack had a lifelong commitment to the local community, including the Barnum Festival, serving as past Marshal of the Champions on Parade and Ringmaster's Aide in the early 1970's. He was a past member of the Lion's Club and the Knights of Columbus. He was proud of his Irish heritage and a longtime member of the Fairfield Gaelic American Club. He was the treasurer of the Latin Scholar's Club raising money for scholarships for students. He volunteered for many years after retirement at the Merton House in Bridgeport. He was both a Reader and Eucharistic Minister in the St. Augustine's parish in Bridgeport. After moving to Fairfield, he joined Assumption Church where he continued to volunteer in the church office and at their annual Fall Festival. He was awarded the Medal of Merit for his many years of involvement in church and school activities. Funeral services will be postponed until a later date due to current health advisories. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Thomas Merton Center, 43 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 18, 2020