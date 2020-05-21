John R. Capriotti
John R. Capriotti, age 95, of Beacon Falls, formerly of Shelton, beloved husband of 64 years of the late Marion Mongillo Capriotti, entered eternal rest peacefully to be with the Lord on May 18, 2020 at St. Joseph's Center, Trumbull. Born on November 27, 1924, Melcroft, PA, he was the last child of the late John and Francesca Silvestri Capriotti.
Predeceased by 4 sisters: Helen Yacco, Louise Vidil, Minnie Vidil, 3 brothers: Raymond, Anthony and Angelo Capriotti. Graduated from Elizabeth HS, Elizabeth, PA in 1942. Enlisted in the Army Air Corps, served in The China-Burma-India Theater, assigned to squadron navigator, rose to the rank of 1st LT. Flew 42 missions over enemy territory, including one record mission, 17 hours and 2,500 miles, the longest in a B-24 bomber in WWII history. Earned an AD in Mechanical Engineering from Hartford State Tech Institute, valedictorian of his class in 1960. Worked at Decca Records, Bassick Co., retired from Perkin-Elmer Corp. in 1986, a Senior Manufacturing Engineer in charge of Numerical Control Dept. Revered by all for his altruism, sense of humor and devout faith.
Survived by his devoted family, daughter Judy and son-in-law, George Voynick, his cherished grandchildren, Damon Voynick and Tasha Meisenheimer, her husband Daniel, his adored great-grandson, Lachlan Meiseneheimer, and several nieces and nephews.
The family acknowledges the compassion of Bernice Beitman Daughter#2, nephew, Alan Capriotti and dear friends, Frank and Lenore Noia. Vitas Healthcare Hospice and St. Joseph's Center staff for their dedication and care.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, private funeral services and interment will be held for the immediate family. A memorial service will be held at a later date when we can gather together in larger groups. Donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Arrangements have been entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 21, 2020.