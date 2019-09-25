Connecticut Post Obituaries
John Carroll


1949 - 2019
John Carroll
Mar 2, 1949 - Sep 23, 2019
John Carroll, age 70, of Stratford, beloved husband of Andrea (Spada) Carroll passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Mr. Carroll was born March 2, 1949 in Bridgeport, son of the late Thomas and Bertha (Jackowitz) Carroll and was a lifelong resident of Stratford. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. by meeting directly in Saint Mark Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. Interment will be private. For complete obituary, additional information or to share a message of condolence, please visit: www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019
