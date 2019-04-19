|
|
John Chapell
John Tree Chapell, 58, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at his home.
He was born December 2, 1960, in Hartford County, CT. John graduated from Roger Ludlow High School in 1979. On July 9, 2004, he married Amee Tannahill in Maui, HI. John was employed as a Graphic Production Artist most of his career. He was a lover of golf, guitars and cars. John also enjoyed going to the shooting range, cooking and his dogs.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Chapell.
Survivors include his mother, Ann Baldwin Chapell; his wife, Amee Tannahill Chapell; brothers, Robert Chapell and his wife, Alice, Lewis Chapell and David Chapell; sister, Laura Chapell Neary and her husband, Hugh; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 19, 2019