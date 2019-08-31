Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
John Chymeryc Obituary
John Chymeryc
John Chymeryc, 92, of Stratford, died on August 29, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. John was widowed by his most cherished wife, Bertha V. Chymeryc. He was born in Ansonia to the late Elko and Anna Chymeryc.
John worked as an accountant for various companies, including Avco-Lycoming and was a WWII Navy Veteran. He loved travel and dancing, and occasional trips to the casino. John is survived by his son, John S. Chymeryc, of Stratford. In addition to his wife, John was predeceased by his brother, Elko, and sister, Dorothy.
Friends may call on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 10 am to 12 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford, followed by the funeral service at 12 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery, Pilgrim Mausoleum in Bridgeport. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 1, 2019
