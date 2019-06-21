John R. Colla

April 16, 1932 - June 20, 2019

Colla, John Richard, age 87, of Southbury, beloved husband of 62 years to Frances Colla, died on June 20, 2019. He is also survived by his wonderful daughter Frances C. Gudsnuk and "son" Thomas F. Gudsnuk of Oxford, two nephews and a niece. John is also survived by close cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Molly Colla and his sister, Mariette LeClerc.

John was a Veteran of the Korean War serving with the famed 27th "Wolfhound" Regiment. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion.

John worked for the Dictaphone Corporation in the national service division locally and in Melbourne, FL retiring as Parts Distribution Manager in 1994 after 38 years of service. A funeral service will take place Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Teresa of Avila Church located 146 Main Street, South Woodbury, CT. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate in John's memory to The Southbury Food Bank, P.O. Box 68, Southbury, CT 06488 or Heritage Village Ambulance Association, PO Box 2045, Southbury, CT 06488.