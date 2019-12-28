Connecticut Post Obituaries
John Cook


1936 - 2019
John G. Cook
Aug 1, 1936 - Dec 26, 2019
John G. Cook, age 83, of Shelton and previously of Stratford, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Northbridge Nursing Facility in Bridgeport, CT. John was born on August 1, 1936 in Bridgeport, son of the late Gus and Anna (Grigore) Cook and had been a lifetime area resident. John was a proud United States Marine Corps Veteran and was retired after 25 years from the Bridgeport Housing Authority. He was a graduate of Central High School where he excelled on the football field. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed spending time with his children and their friends. He is survived by his two children, Daniel Cook and his wife Vicki, Cindy Dillon and her husband Raymond, his sister Marie DeAngelis and her husband Lawrence and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his longtime devoted companion Arlene Morganti. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of his life on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. A military service will follow. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans www.dav.org. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 29, 2019
