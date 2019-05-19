|
John Coughlin O'Leary
John Coughlin O'Leary, age 78, of Glenview, IL and formerly of Bridgeport, CT. Beloved husband of Veronica O'Leary nee Casey. Loving father of Shaun Thomas, M.D. (Patricia Hann, M.D.) O'Leary and Kevin Patrick (Viviana Costantini) O'Leary. Proud grandfather of the Anna, Conall, Kyla, and Gavin O'Leary; Shannen, Giancarlo, Sophia O'Leary. Dear brother of Mary Theresa (the late William) DeStefano, Thomas Francis (Mary Tallerico) O'Leary, and the late Colleen O'Leary (the late Thomas) Caco. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Former Police Commissioner for the City of Bridgeport, CT from 1976-1982. Visitation Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish at Saint Philip the Apostle Church, 1962 Old Willow Road, Northfield, IL 60093. Interment Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Northwest Community Hospital Foundation, 3040 West Salt Creek Lane, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 19, 2019