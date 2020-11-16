1/1
John Craig
John "Butch" Craig
John "Butch" Craig entered into eternal rest Thursday, November 11 at the Hebrew Center for Health and Rehabilitation in West Hartford, CT.
Born and raised in Bridgeport, John is survived by his beloved wife, Gail Craig; daughters Tracey Jeanbaptiste (Julian) and Janet Lockhart; sons Kevin and Anthony Craig; step-children Terrae, Clifford and Richard. John is survived by his sisters Allie Belcher Drye and Marion Williams.
John attended Central H.S and worked at Producto Machines, ABCD and Warehouse Outlet. His love, humor, wit and devotion will be sorely missed.
All Faith Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Family and friends may call 11am at New Hope Baptist Church, 1100 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT. COVID-19 distancing guidelines and mask wearing are required. The funeral will begin at 12 noon for family members only.

Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 16, 2020.
