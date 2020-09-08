1/1
John Culbert
1940 - 2020
John D. Culbert
March 14, 1940 - September 6, 2020John D. Culbert, (80), died on September 6, 2020 at his home in West Hartford, (formerly of Monroe) surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Deanna Louise Culbert, whom he missed dearly this past year apart.
Born in Queens, NY, he was the only child of John and Alice Culbert. He was a retired high school history teacher of 39 years who proudly finished his career as Technology Director for Westport Public Schools.
Jack enjoyed sailing, fly fishing, telling tales of the mischievous years at boarding school in Florida, his rabble-rousing days as a student at UCONN, stories of numerous shenanigans, laughs, and never ending adventures. His cup was full, his heart was warm, and his course was strong.
He is survived by his daughter Susan Culbert Woolard (Russell), of VA; his son, Adam Culbert (Elizabeth), of West Hartford; and daughter Lisa Miller (Benjamin), of NY. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, Anna Mae and Charles Culbert, Raphael and James Miller.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of Fernridge Park., Inc., PO Box 279282, West Hartford, CT 06127. Or online at www.friendsoffern.org. In light of the Covid pandemic, services will be held privately. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com

Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
