John D. O'Kane
In the early morning hours of Saturday, June 1st 2019, John D. O'Kane passed away after struggling with lung cancer. Son of Elizabeth and James O'Kane, he grew up in Fairfield, CT and lived in Stratford, CT for the past 37 years. John was a Marine who proudly served in the Korean war. He was predeceased by his wife Katherine O'Kane and his brother James P. O'Kane.
He leaves behind his sister Theresa O'Kane Culver, his nephews Christopher Culver and James O'Kane Jr., his sister-in-law Shirley O'Kane, and special people in his life Ruth Perez and daughter Mary Fernandez, as well as Ruth's grandchildren Karolina and Theo Fernandez.
There will be no calling hours.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 2, 2019