John P. DeGennaro

John P. DeGennaro, age 87, of Southbury entered into rest on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in the Lutheran Home of Southbury. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth (Blanko) DeGennaro. He was born in Derby on February 23, 1932 the son of the late John and Lucy (Musto) DeGennaro. John was an Engineer at AVCO for many years before his retirement. He served his country in the US Airforce during the Korean War Conflict. He was the Past Captain of the Quaker Farms Fire Department, a member of the Board of Education in Oxford, and enjoyed fly fishing. After retirement, he drove a bus for the Southbury Training School. John will always be remembered as being a wonderful father and grandfather. He is survived by his children John P. DeGennaro, Jr. and his wife Dana, Frank A. DeGennaro and his wife Diane, Susan E. DeAngelis and her husband John, his grandchildren John DeAngelis (Diane), Allison Reynolds (Adam), Jake DeGennaro (Debbie), Ashley DeGennaro, Carly DeAngelis, and Frankie DeGennaro, his great-grandchildren Teddy, Evie, Eli, Josie, Aleah, and Carmela, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Danny DeGennaro and Francis "Tootie" DeGennaro. Friends are invited to greet John's family on Sunday, June 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. His funeral service will take place in the parlor at 3:30 p.m. followed by Military Honors. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.adzimafh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on June 28, 2019