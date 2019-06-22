Connecticut Post Obituaries
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
John DeSilva passed away at the age of 92 on June 4, 2019, John was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. to John and Lucie DeSilva. He is survived by his son Douglas, his daughter, Diane, daughter-in-law, Linda, and three grandsons, Ryan, Jack and Sam. John served in the Navy during WWII and the Korean conflict. He retired as commander of the USNR. He graduated from NYU (BA) and Lehigh University (MA). Those who desire, may make donations in John's memory to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517; 855.448.3997. Spear- Miller Funeral Home was entrusted with John's private, military funeral arrangements.For online condolences, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on June 23, 2019
