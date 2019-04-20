John Robert Doherty

John R. Doherty of Monroe, CT, passed away on April 13, 2019 with wife Lois and family at his bedside after a long period of declining health. He was 87.

John was born in Bridgeport, to the late Harold and Jane Doherty. He was a graduate of Fairfield Prep, Stevens Institute of Technology and the Cleveland Marshall School of Law. He began his career with Union Carbide Corporation. Later, private practice of counsel with Wiggen & Dana in New Haven, CT. He so enjoyed family vacations and was an avid Dodgers fan. John played baseball for many years throughout high school and college. He also enjoyed photography the hobby of ham radios, of which he made several and contacted many operators worldwide. John and family were active members of St. Theresa Church, where he was helpful with clergy meetings when the planning for regionalization of parochial schools in the area were being considered.

John was married to Lois Mary Anne Geoghegan for 61 years. He was the father of seven children: Thomas, Patricia, Eileen, Margaret Mary, John, Paul and Lois, as well as nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for John (Jack) Doherty on Tuesday, April 23 at 11am at St. Jude Parish, 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe. Burial to immediately follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull.