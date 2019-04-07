John Domogala

John W. Domogala, age 94 of Bridgeport, loving husband of 62 years to the late Irene E. Barocsi Domogala died peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019. Born in Central City, PA on April 20, 1924, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Kulick Domogala. John was a veteran of WWII (Airforce), was shot down over Germany and became a POW. He was a retired employee of Sikorsky Aircraft and also worked several part-time jobs during his working years. John loved to stay busy and to help others.

John is survived by six sons, Robert and wife Susan, David, Richard and wife Susan, Mark and wife Elizabeth, Michael and wife Andrea, Jeffrey and his late wife Laura, 21 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, his sister Matilda Insardi, sister-in-law Viola Gintoli and several nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his son John J. Domogala, four sisters and three brothers.

Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Andrew Church, Bridgeport, followed by interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull with full military honors. In abiding with John's wishes, calling hours have been omitted. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090-6231 in memory of John. For online condolences, memorial tributes and donations, visit us at commercehillfh.com