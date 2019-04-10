John Duban

John "Duby" Duban, age 98 passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019 at Griffin Hospital in Derby, Connecticut after a brief illness. John was born on February 12, 1921 in Bridgeport to the late Joseph and Bertha Dubaniewicz and has been a lifelong area resident. For the past four years he resided at Hewitt Nursing Home in Shelton, CT. John was married to his beloved wife, Clare (Paolini) Duban for 67 years before her passing in 2012. John and Clare resided in Huntington for most of their lives. He worked for many years at Metropolitan Machine and over 16 years at Sikorsky Aircraft where he was a manager of engineering. He was predeceased by his brother Stanley Duban. He is survived by eight nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews. John was a well loved man who enjoyed the many visits from family, lifelong friends and co-workers. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 10, 2019