John E. Silos

John Edward Silos, age 73 of Fairfield, beloved husband of Eileen Hauser Silos, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, at St. Vincent's Hospital. Born January 18, 1946, he was the son of the late John Silos and Jean-Leslie Silos and lived much of his life in his hometown of Fairfield. John was a Veteran of the Navy during the Vietnam War.

To those who knew him, John was something of a Renaissance man: a skilled carpenter and mechanic, he was very proud of his work at Lacey Manufacturing, where he was employed for more than 40 years as a surgical plastics specialist. His interests were broad and deep: an avid Yankees fan, he also read widely on astronomy, the natural world, and lived by the Farmers' Almanac.

Blessed with a green thumb, John was a first-rate gardener who loved Bonsai trees but was probably most well-known for his floral landscape designs and near-perfect tomatoes. A lover of cats and birds, he enjoyed nothing more than sitting outside cracking peanuts to give to the neighborhood squirrels that waited for him every morning.

He loved his family deeply and was deeply loved in return. If ever you asked for help, he would be at your house before you hung up the phone, work gloves in hand and a bag of goodies from Mom.

In addition to his wife Eileen, John is survived by his daughter Dr. Jill Silos and fiancé Thomas Kincaid; daughter Jamie Esser and husband John Esser III; and son John Silos and wife Kathleen Munson. He is also survived by grandchildren Johnny & Hunter Esser, and great-grandchildren Johnny & Colton. John is also survived by his beloved sisters Ginny, Pat, Elaine and brother Nick. He was pre-deceased by his brother Paul, sister June, and son-in-law Dr. John Rooney.

Friends are invited to call from 4-7 pm on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield. A Memorial Service will be held at 6 pm. Interment will be private.

Instead of flowers,

Instead of words,

Just feed the squirrels and the

birds.

He would love that.

Donations in John's name can be made to St. Jude's, an organization regularly supported by John and Eileen. Contributions can be mailed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary