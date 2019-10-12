|
|
John W. Eckert
Feb 12, 1933 - Oct 10, 2019
John W. Eckert, age 86, of Stratford, CT, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at his Stratford home surrounded by family. John was born February 12, 1933 in Goshen, New York to parents Harry Eckert and Mary Chisko. He graduated from Milford High School in 1950 before working as a Gauge Maker at General Electric. Later, John would become owner of Sterling Tool & Die in Bridgeport, CT. John was married for over fifty years before losing his wife Mary Beth in November of 2018. He was an avid gardener and worked tirelessly for years restoring Boothe Memorial Park Rose Garden to its current state. He was also an active volunteer with the food pantry at Sterling House Community Center in Stratford. John Eckert is survived by his siblings Frank Eckert and wife Alice and Margaret Felgenhauer and husband Howard; also his four children Eileen Eckert and husband Chris, Kathy Miner and husband Matt, John Eckert and wife Susan, and Joe Eckert and wife Lauren; also five grandchildren Shannon, Luke, Emma, Julianne and David; five great-grandchildren Darcy, Clare, Maeve, David and Katherine and several nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of his life on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Friends may visit with his family Thursday before service time from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be made to the food pantry at Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main St, Stratford, CT 06615. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 13, 2019