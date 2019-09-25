|
|
John Edward Gillespie
John Edward Gillespie, 93, formerly of Trumbull and Shelton, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019, with his devoted family by his side. For 59 years, Jack was the beloved husband and dashing dance partner of the late Shirley Sorensen Gillespie. He was born to the late Thomas and Helen English Gillespie on June 23, 1926 in Bridgeport. A proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served honorably during World War II. After the war, he spent more than 35 years working at Bullards before retiring. Jack was a dedicated family man who took great pride in researching and sharing his Irish heritage with all his "kids." He is survived by four children, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews, all of whom will cherish his memory. He was laid to rest privately with a Mass of Catholic Burial. Arrangements were entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home in Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 26, 2019