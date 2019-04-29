John A. Eiby

John Aldrich Eiby, age 81, passed away peacefully in his home, on Saturday, April 27, 2019. He is the son of Lauritz and Muriel Eiby. John is survived by his wife, Diane P. Eiby of NC; Lara Edmunson and Micheal Corwel of CT; stepchildren: Lori Schwarz and Jeffrey Smith of CT and Leslie and Jeffrey Bellows of NC. He is also survived by his sister: Lauren Magnuson of NH; brother: Richard Angus of CA; 16 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and wives: Mary Jane Faust and Barbara Corwel.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull followed by interment in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport, CT with full military honors. Visitation will be on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary