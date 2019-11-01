|
John F. Onofreo
John F. Onofreo, age 87, of Trumbull, beloved husband of Elizabeth Pillar Onofreo, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Born on December 18, 1931 in Bridgeport, he was a son of the late Anthony and Rose Esposito Onofreo. John founded and operated John Onofreo & Son Carpentry for many years before his retirement and is still owned and operated by the family today. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather; he cared very deeply for his family and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his beloved wife of 59 years Betty, survivors include three loving children, Lisa Floridia of Trumbull, Anthony Onofreo and his wife Pam of Middlefield and John Onofreo and his wife Terry of Trumbull, son-in-law George Floridia of Trumbull, nine cherished grandchildren, Jennifer, Maria, Tina, Alyssa, Kyle, Kevin, Katy, Natalie and Nina, 6 great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 11:00 a.m. in St. Theresa Church, Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Monday from 4 – 7 p.m. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 2, 2019