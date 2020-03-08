|
|
John F. Whitney
John "Jack" F. Whitney, age 83, of Shelton, entered into rest on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Watermark at East Hill in Southbury. He is the beloved husband of Patricia A. (Chittem) Whitney, his High School sweetheart. Jack and Pat met while ice skating and loved married life together for 62 years. Jack was born in Bridgeport, CT on August 27, 1936, son of the late Kenneth and Edna (Radel) Whitney, and lived most of his life in Shelton.
He was the Assistant Superintendant of the Mills at Carpenter Technology for over thirty years. After retirement, Jack moved to Florida. He enjoyed bowling, golf, and playing pinochle. He loved being Papa to his ten grandchildren and great-grandchild, and always had a joke or a warm hug and kiss for them.
He is the beloved father of Debra Daniels, Kathleen Knepple and husband John, John P. Whitney and wife Michaela, and Richard Whitney and wife Ann Marie, proud grandfather of Karen Yurek (Jonathan), John Michael Whitney, Kristen Whitney Daniels, Robert Daniels (Kristyne), John Knepple IV, Joseph Whitney, Daniel Knepple, Mia Whitney, Jack Whitney, and Sam Whitney, and great-grandfather of William Yurek. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. Jack was predeceased by a brother, George Whitney, and a sister, Edna DeGennaro.
Friends may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. On Thursday friends are invited to meet directly at St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane, Shelton, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in Stratford.
Memorial contributions are suggested to RVNA Health Group Hospice, 27 Governor St., Ridgefield, CT 06877. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 9, 2020