John F. Wojnarowski
1932-2020John "Jack" F. Wojnarowski Jr., age 79, of Stratford, the beloved husband of 60 years to Arlene Kramer Wojnarowski, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in his home, with his loving family by his side. Jack was born in Bridgeport, on June 27, 1941, to the late John F. and Elsie (Salik) Wojnarowski and had been a lifelong area resident. He was the retired owner of Wojnarowski Builders and was also an owner of Donut Crazy, both family owned businesses. You would often find Jack behind the counter at Donut Crazy in Paradise Green serving up smiles one coffee and donut at a time. Jack enjoyed his role in both businesses; however, he most enjoyed spending time with his family, whom he was most proud. He was an active member of the Bunnell High School sports community and was an integral part in making sure the Bulldogs had a field house to call their own. In 2019, the Bulldog field house was dedicated to Jack and his family, for their generous donation. In his spare time, he would attend his grandchildren's sports events and personally enjoyed hand sewing patchwork blankets that were handed out to countless sick children and adults over many years. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife Arlene, include his sons, John F. Wojnarowski III and Jason Wojnarowski, his grandchildren, Gregory Wojnarowski Jr., Jack Wojnarowski, John Wojnarowski IV, Ava and Hunter Wojnarowski, daughter-in-law, Courtney Boyle and her husband Tom, several nieces and nephews. Jack was predeceased by his son, Gregory Wojnarowski Sr. Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, the family has elected to hold a private service. A memorial service to celebrate Jack's life will be announced at a later time. On behalf of The Wojnarowski Family, they would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. The Adzima Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com