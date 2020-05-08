John Thomas FarraceIt is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Frederick Thomas Farrace, 78, of Venice, FL.Fred was born in Bridgeport, CT to Frederick and Emma Farrace and grew up in Stratford, CT. While he lived in various parts of the country throughout his life, from Connecticut to California, he always found home on the sea, where sailing became a passion early in his life. From weekends sailing around Long Island Sound with family and friends, to the dream of spending the winters in Florida and the islands, Fred's sails were always full. He spent his last five years in Florida, enjoying the feel of the warm sun on his forehead, having never to shovel snow, and being close to the water.Fred attended Fairfield Prep and the University of Connecticut, and became a physics teacher after graduating from Danbury State College. His career path took him around the world as a sales engineer, a consultant, and even a restaurateur. A consummate renaissance man, Fred had the vision and personality to bring ideas, projects, and the right people together. He spent endless amounts of time trying to resolve other people's problems and pondering their issues. He brought cheer wherever he went, and his sage advice will be missed by many.Fred is survived by his partner, Helen Singer; his children, twin sons John and Scott Farrace, and daughter Kristine Shine; as well as four grandchildren, Sky, Will, Annie and Landon, all of whom he loved and cared for dearly. He will be greatly missed by his family and all the friends that he drew to him over the years. Although he may have passed, his warmth of spirit, his dry wit and humor, and the takes on his exploits, will live on in loving memory.A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a future date.To offer online condolences, please visit: