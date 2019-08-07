|
|
John Richard "Dick" Farrell
John Richard "Dick" Farrell, age 87, of Sarasota, Florida and formerly of Fairfield, Connecticut passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Jeanne Ann Farrell. Born in Fairfield, he was the son of Thomas Eugene and Lillian Cotter Farrell. Dick served in the United States Navy from 1955-1957. He then began a twenty-seven year career as a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He followed his retirement from the FBI by serving several years as director of security at People's Bank in Bridgeport. Dick was an enthusiastic football fan, especially devoted to the Notre Dame's "Fighting Irish". He is survived by his daughter Patricia Jeanne Farrell of Fairfield, his son Thomas Eugene and his wife Ann Farrell and his grandchildren John and Tommy, all of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Additionally, he is survived by his partner of many years Mary Jane Stephens, her daughter Nicole Kostek, and daughter Heather and her husband Perry Davis and their children Dylan and Grant Davis. Friends may call at the Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home, 4 Gorham Place, Trumbull, CT on Friday, August 9 between the hours of 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10 at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Road, Fairfield. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Fairfield. At the request of his family, in lieu flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the of CT, CT Humane Society or Tidewell Hospice of Florida. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 8, 2019