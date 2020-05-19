John Findley
1932 - 2020
John Francis Findley
John Francis Findley, 88, of Lake Wales passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 9, 1932 in Newburgh, New York to the late John Findley and Mary (Green) McBride and was raised by James McBride. John worked as a salesperson at Sears. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Army. John was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Paquette. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Millie Findley. Their 65th wedding anniversary would have been on June 11. He is also survived by daughter, Jeanette Kovacs (Mark) of Shelton, Connecticut; sons, John P. Findley (Lori) of Derby, Connecticut, Daniel Findley of Marietta, Georgia, and James Findley (Barbara) of Stratford, Connecticut; sister, Faith Doran of Stratford, Connecticut; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was also loved by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. with the service at 1:00 p.m. at Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales.

Published in Connecticut Post on May 19, 2020.
