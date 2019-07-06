John P. (Jack) Fray

John "Jack" Philip Fray Jr. died peacefully on July 3, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. He was born on July 11, 1930 in New Haven, CT and grew up in Fairfield. He attended Fairfield Prep and Fairfield University and then went on to earn his degree at Yale Law School in 1955. He practiced law in Fairfield for more than fifty years, a town that he loved and where he settled to raise his family. Always civic-minded, John recently received a citation for fifty years of service to the Fairfield Kiwanis Club and was also a dedicated parishioner at St. Pius Church in Fairfield.

A great music lover, Jack danced, sang, acted and directed in a variety of local theater groups such as The Nutmeg Music Theater, The Comedy Club, the Downtown Cabaret Theater, the Patterson Follies, Stageworks, the Moonlighters and the Hoot Owls. A trumpeter since childhood, Jack played in polka bands in the greater Bridgeport area in the 1950's. Of all of his musical passions, however, tap dancing was always the greatest and well into his 80's, wherever an audience could be found, Jack would break into a little soft shoe in the spirit of his idols, Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire.

After graduating Yale Law School, Jack was drafted into the Navy and was sent to Officers Candidate School where upon graduation, he became a J.A.G. Officer for the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. It was in Washington where Jack met the former Claire Fredricks. In addition to his wife Claire, Jack is survived by sons Scott (Dawn) of Norwood, MA, Chris (Chip) of Fairfield, CT and Brendon (Amy) of Monroe, CT, his three grandchildren, Connor, Devon and Erynn Fray, his cousin Jim Monde as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Nancy (Fray) Fielding and his parents, John Philip and Adeline Moss Fray. Friends may call on Tuesday, July 9 from 4-8 p.m. at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 S. Benson Rd., Fairfield, CT. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial which will take place at St. Pius Church, 834 Brookside Drive, Fairfield, CT on July 10 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Mountain Grove Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to The , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com Published in Connecticut Post on July 7, 2019