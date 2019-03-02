John G. Krozer

John G. Krozer, age 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday February 28, 2019 at the Bridgeport Hospital. John was born in Bridgeport and spent most of his life as a Fairfield resident. A Loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather to three generations, he will be greatly missed. John was a proud US Army veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a retired Master Electrician who had his own very successful contracting business. John was a longtime usher at Holy Family Parish and was an avid New York Giants fan he also enjoyed gardening. He was predeceased by his wife Virginia (Lindwall) Krozer and his daughter Linda Krozer. He is survived by his loving children; Barbara Mueller and her husband William, of Naugatuck, John G. Krozer Jr, and his wife Susan, of Milford. Six loving grandchildren; Stacy Pullen, Kimberly Mueller, Sarah Milewski, Dana Mueller, Steven Krozer and Christine Mueller, and nine great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to attend his Funeral on Monday at 9:15 a.m. from the Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Ave, Bridgeport and at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family RC Church, Fairfield for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in Lawncroft Cemetery in Fairfield. Friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. Donations may be made to Swim Across the Sound, 2800 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06605. To light a candle or leave a condolence on line go to www.larsonfh.com Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary