Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 335-2342
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:15 AM
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family RC Church
Fairfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Krozer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John G. Krozer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John G. Krozer Obituary
John G. Krozer
John G. Krozer, age 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday February 28, 2019 at the Bridgeport Hospital. John was born in Bridgeport and spent most of his life as a Fairfield resident. A Loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather to three generations, he will be greatly missed. John was a proud US Army veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a retired Master Electrician who had his own very successful contracting business. John was a longtime usher at Holy Family Parish and was an avid New York Giants fan he also enjoyed gardening. He was predeceased by his wife Virginia (Lindwall) Krozer and his daughter Linda Krozer. He is survived by his loving children; Barbara Mueller and her husband William, of Naugatuck, John G. Krozer Jr, and his wife Susan, of Milford. Six loving grandchildren; Stacy Pullen, Kimberly Mueller, Sarah Milewski, Dana Mueller, Steven Krozer and Christine Mueller, and nine great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to attend his Funeral on Monday at 9:15 a.m. from the Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Ave, Bridgeport and at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family RC Church, Fairfield for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in Lawncroft Cemetery in Fairfield. Friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. Donations may be made to Swim Across the Sound, 2800 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06605. To light a candle or leave a condolence on line go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larson Funeral Home Inc
Download Now