John P. Gaglione
John (Sonny) (Brad) Patsy Gaglione, age 83, of Stratford, beloved husband of Linda Smith Gaglione, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020 in Connecticut Hospice with his loving family by his side. John was the only child of Silvio and Phyllis Perrelli Gaglione, was born on October 7, 1936 in his parents' home, on Boston Ave in Stratford. In exchange for a warm loaf of bread and Uncle Vinny's homemade wine, he was welcomed into a large extended Italian family and was blessed to grow up surrounded by many cousins, aunts, and uncles. John attended the Stratford school district and graduated from Stratford High School in 1954. While there, he enjoyed hanging out with his many friends, cool cars, and great music. He went on to study engineering at Fairfield University. He was a member of the American Chemical Society and became a respected engineer, obtaining several patents, some of which were displayed at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. John was also a member of the National Guard and the United States Army. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Mark Church in Stratford, where he volunteered in many activities over the years. The most enjoyable time of his life was when he coached Pop Warner Football and Little League Baseball in Stratford. Many weekends were spent in the joy of watching his son, Brad, and his countless other "sons" learn to love and appreciate the unifying nature of sports. As the years went by, John loved nothing more than spending time with his family. He could often be found sitting on his back porch with his wife Linda, trying to think of ways to keep the persistent squirrels out of his bird feeders. He enjoyed spending vacations and making sweet memories in Nantucket and Sanibel Island, Florida surrounded by his loving family. Our dad and grandpa was always our constant ship in the sea of life. Regardless of the turbulent waves or calm waters that have rocked our bow, we were always protected from the storm, shielded by his loving and perpetual safe harbor. You have taught us by example and now you must sail on. We know we will find you waiting for us someday on the dock with a smile on your face and a twinkle in your eye. You are loved beyond measure and forever in our hearts. John is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda (Smith) Gaglione. John and Linda were more than just a married couple. They were partners, soulmates, and each other's steadfast support through life's many ups and downs. He is also survived by his adored children, daughter, Gina Gaglione-Belinkie, son Brad Gaglione and his wife, Jill (Wagner) Gaglione all of Milford, his cherished grandchildren, Michael Cavoto and his fiancee, Maëva Halftermeyer, of Boston, Erin Cavoto of Manhattan, and Dylan and Brady Gaglione of Milford. John was predeceased by his son-in-law, Mark Belinkie. All services will be held privately. A celebration of John's life will occur at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's memory to the Connecticut Hospice 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. To celebrate his life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 29, 2020