Uncle john as ive come to know him these last dozen years ive always found to be inspirational and dedicated to anything and everything he did. Always a sound voice to us young adults as we go through life. His fondness for both sports and wine was truely remarkable. Could very easily handle himself on the golf course. I know many will cherish all the fine stories of different memories he shared from throughout his life. His energy and love of life will truely be missed!

Felipe Alves

Friend