John Giasullo Jr.
John Giasullo Jr., age 76, of Orlando, FL and formerly of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Mary Louise Grieco Giasullo, passed away peacefully at his home on August 6, 2019. Born in Bridgeport on July 3, 1943, he was a son of the late John Sr. and Angelina Manente Giasullo. John was a beautiful person, loved his family and was the most loving caring person and family was everything to him. Affectionately called Pops by his older grandchildren and Poppy by the little ones, he cherished their time together. He was a true family man and his life was full of love which he unconditionally gave to all. John was excited to know that his first great-grandchild is to be born in January. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his beloved wife of 42 years Mary Lou, survivors include his four loving children, Joseph, Christian, Nicole and Jessica; his nine cherished grandchildren, Joseph Louis, Angelica, Noah, Alycia, Arden, Sofia, Isabella, Tristan and Annalisa; a brother Daniel Giasullo of Stratford and sister Joanne Martone of Trumbull, as well as several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 19, 2019 directly in St. Andrew's Church, 435 Anton St., Bridgeport, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 13, 2019