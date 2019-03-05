John Joseph Ginter

John Joseph Ginter passed peacefully on Mar. 2, 2019 Born in Avoca, PA to Mary Skura Ginter and Joseph Ginter on Aug. 17, 1921, he later resided in Stamford, CT attending Stamford High School, Class of 1938. He joined the United States Air Force, stationed in the Philippines during World War II. He worked as a sheet metal craftsman in the mechanical service dept. (local 315 AFL-C10), retiring from American Cyanamid. He was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Church and also a member of the Polish National Alliance.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 70 years, Rose Mancuso Ginter, a daughter Jane Russo, a son John M. Ginter and his wife Rosemarie, a grandson Gerardo Russo, his granddaughters, Daniela Russo, Mariann Wood and many nieces, nephews and close friends.

Entombment will be at 10 a.m. on March 7, at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, 25 Camp Ave., Darien, CT. Donations can be made to s.

Please remember John by his witty and humorous quotes; If beauty was a minute, you'd be an hour. The family would like to thank Apple Rehab at Shelton Lakes and all the home health care aides that cared for him as he aged. Many thanks to all who called him dad! To leave John's family an online condolence, please go to: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary