Dr. John G. Gisondi
Dr. John G. Gisondi of Fairfield, beloved husband of Mary Ann (Carroll) Gisondi, died at home on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 at age 80. Private funeral services were held at St. Pius X Catholic Church and interment at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield. In memoriam, donations to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018, or to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated. For a full obituary or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com